Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

