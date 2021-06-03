Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Booking by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Booking by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,317.92 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,359.01. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

