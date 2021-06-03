Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

