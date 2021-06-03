Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

