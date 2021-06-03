Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

