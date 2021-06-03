Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 939,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after purchasing an additional 369,602 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.