Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

