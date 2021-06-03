Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 5.9%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. 15,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 438,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

