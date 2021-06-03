Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

