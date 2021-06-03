Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

