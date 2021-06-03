Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

