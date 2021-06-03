Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of SGTX opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million and a P/E ratio of -41.41.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

