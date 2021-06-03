Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.