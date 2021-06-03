VideoCoin (VID) Reaches One Day Volume of $363,526.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and $363,526.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00450849 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024544 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

