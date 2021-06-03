Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Vifor Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GNHAF opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

