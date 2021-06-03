Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.42. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 22,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.