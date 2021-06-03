Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.36. Visa reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

V opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

