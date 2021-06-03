Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7,727.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.84. The firm has a market cap of $444.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

