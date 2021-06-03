Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of VST opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

