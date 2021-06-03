Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.27 million and $2.36 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.