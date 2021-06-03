VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VNRX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,673,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

