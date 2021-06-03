Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

