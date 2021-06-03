Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Boosted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 192.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $793,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

