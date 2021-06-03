W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 116.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $37,281,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 124.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,582,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 171,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 736,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

