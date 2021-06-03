W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.32 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $128.18. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

