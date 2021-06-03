W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New $276,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Magnite by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 17,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

