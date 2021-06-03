W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 1,991 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,070 shares of company stock valued at $93,413,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,968. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

