W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,014. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

