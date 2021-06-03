Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

