Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 4.84. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

