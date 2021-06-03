Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $700,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 852.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,144 shares of company stock worth $5,985,412 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.