Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.