Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 6,024 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,996,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

