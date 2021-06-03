WandX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, WandX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. WandX has a market cap of $394,932.59 and $307.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.