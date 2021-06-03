Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:WBT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.45 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Welbilt by 217.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $58,868,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

