Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lowered by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 5.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Welltower worth $38,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 17,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,716. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.