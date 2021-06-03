Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

FRA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,345. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

