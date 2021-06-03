Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.56. 55,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

