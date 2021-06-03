Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $8,738,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,766. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.66 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.85.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

