Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $25.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,345.00. 28,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,267.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

