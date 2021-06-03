Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,736. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

