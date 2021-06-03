WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,367,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $93,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

