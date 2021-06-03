Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of WING traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 3,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6,767.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

