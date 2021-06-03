Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.82. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 10,564 shares changing hands.

MRWSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

