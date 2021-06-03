World Asset Management Inc Buys 902 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE NCLH opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

