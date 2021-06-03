World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.20 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.26.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

