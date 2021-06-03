World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.