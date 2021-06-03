World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.