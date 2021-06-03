World Asset Management Inc Sells 660 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

