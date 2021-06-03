World Asset Management Inc Sells 936 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

